No. 25 Illinois puts home win streak on the line against Little Rock

Little Rock Trojans (3-3) at Illinois Fighting Illini (4-1)

Champaign, Illinois; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -20.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Illinois hosts Little Rock trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Fighting Illini have gone 4-0 in home games. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 8.2.

The Trojans have gone 2-3 away from home. Little Rock ranks seventh in the OVC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnathan Lawson averaging 5.3.

Illinois averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Little Rock gives up. Little Rock averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Illinois gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Riley is scoring 18.0 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Fighting Illini.

Mwani Wilkinson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for the Trojans.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

