No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones and the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks meet in Cypress Lake, Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks (5-1) vs. Iowa State Cyclones (5-1)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 South Carolina and No. 15 Iowa State square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Cyclones have a 5-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Iowa State ranks second in the Big 12 with 30.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Addy Brown averaging 8.0.

The Gamecocks have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is ninth in the SEC allowing 57.5 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

Iowa State scores 79.8 points, 22.3 more per game than the 57.5 South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 16.5 more points per game (77.5) than Iowa State gives up to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Audi Crooks is shooting 56.4% and averaging 21.7 points for the Cyclones.

Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 14.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks.

