No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks play the Furman Paladins on 6-game win streak

Furman Paladins (7-0) at Kansas Jayhawks (6-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas seeks to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory against Furman.

The Jayhawks have gone 4-0 in home games. Kansas averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Paladins are 2-0 on the road. Furman ranks seventh in college basketball allowing 58.0 points while holding opponents to 35.4% shooting.

Kansas averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Furman gives up. Furman averages 15.3 more points per game (83.6) than Kansas gives up to opponents (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeke Mayo is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, while averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 assists.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 assists and two steals for the Paladins.

