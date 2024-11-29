New Orleans visits Baylor on 5-game road skid

New Orleans Privateers (0-6) at Baylor Bears (5-2) Waco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will look…

New Orleans Privateers (0-6) at Baylor Bears (5-2)

Waco, Texas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans will look to end its five-game road skid when the Privateers visit Baylor.

The Bears have gone 3-0 at home. Baylor is 5-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Privateers are 0-5 in road games. New Orleans is 0-4 against opponents over .500.

Baylor averages 81.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 80.8 New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 54.3 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 56.6 Baylor allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darianna Littlepage-Buggs is shooting 52.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Bears.

Jayla Kimbrough is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Privateers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

