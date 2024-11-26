Live Radio
Montana earns 69-66 victory over Utah Tech at Stew Morrill Classic

The Associated Press

November 26, 2024, 12:16 AM

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson scored four of his 16 points in the final six seconds as Montana beat Utah Tech 69-66 on Monday night at the Stew Morrill Classic.

Johnson was fouled as he made a layup that gave Montana a one-point lead. He missed the and-1 free throw but grabbed his own rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws with three seconds left to cap the scoring.

Hakim Byrd missed a potential tying shot as time expired.

Johnson added five rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies (4-3). Brandon Whitney scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Joe Pridgen had nine points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

Beon Riley led the way for the Trailblazers (1-6) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Bieker added 13 points for Utah Tech. Byrd finished with 10 points, five assists and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

