Montana earns 69-66 victory over Utah Tech at Stew Morrill Classic

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Kai Johnson scored four of his 16 points in the final six seconds as Montana beat Utah Tech 69-66 on Monday night at the Stew Morrill Classic.

Johnson was fouled as he made a layup that gave Montana a one-point lead. He missed the and-1 free throw but grabbed his own rebound, was fouled and hit two free throws with three seconds left to cap the scoring.

Hakim Byrd missed a potential tying shot as time expired.

Johnson added five rebounds and three steals for the Grizzlies (4-3). Brandon Whitney scored 16 points, shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Joe Pridgen had nine points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

Beon Riley led the way for the Trailblazers (1-6) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Bieker added 13 points for Utah Tech. Byrd finished with 10 points, five assists and two steals.

