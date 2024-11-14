Martinez scores 24 as Utah State beats Westminster (UT) 117-53

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 24 points as Utah State beat Westminster (UT) 117-53 on Wednesday. Martinez shot…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 24 points as Utah State beat Westminster (UT) 117-53 on Wednesday.

Martinez shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 7 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Aggies (3-0). Dexter Akanno scored 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Karson Templin had 16 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line.

Ryan Rubenskas led the way for the Griffins with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Parker Christensen added 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists for Westminster (UT). Simom Akena also had 10 points and four assists.

Utah State took the lead with 17:18 left in the first half and never looked back. Martinez led the Aggies with 18 points in the first half to help put them up 65-25 at the break. Akanno scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

