Manhattan secures 88-71 win against Mercy

RIVERDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Shaquil Bender scored 28 points as Manhattan beat Mercy 88-71 on Tuesday night.

Bender added three steals for the Jaspers (1-1). Will Sydnor scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds and three blocks. Devin Dinkins shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Ethan Robertson finished with 21 points for the Mavericks. Taj Chiles added 15 points, eight assists and two steals for Mercy. Shedrach Makanjuola also had 12 points, four steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

