LIU visits Chaikin and Lafayette

Long Island Sharks (3-4) at Lafayette Leopards (2-4)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -4.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette plays LIU after Alex Chaikin scored 21 points in Lafayette’s 91-45 victory over the Rosemont Ravens.

The Leopards are 2-0 on their home court. Lafayette ranks fifth in the Patriot League with 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Devin Hines averaging 6.0.

The Sharks are 2-3 on the road. LIU is 1-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Lafayette scores 70.3 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 74.1 LIU gives up. LIU averages 74.0 points per game, 2.2 more than the 71.8 Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hines is scoring 12.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Leopards.

Malachi Davis is shooting 42.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Sharks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

