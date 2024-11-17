Liberty rolls to a 68-47 win over College of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zach Cleveland had 20 points and Liberty pulled away in the second half to post a…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Zach Cleveland had 20 points and Liberty pulled away in the second half to post a 68-47 win over Charleston on Sunday night.

Cleveland also contributed five rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Flames (4-1). Isaiah Ihnen scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Jay Maughmer shot 3 for 5 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points.

Lazar Djokovic finished with 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Cougars (3-1). Charleston (SC) also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Ante Brzovic. Deywilk Tavarez finished with seven points.

Liberty got a team-high 11 points across the first half from Cleveland, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 29-29. Liberty took the lead with 19:50 left in the second half and did not relinquish it. Ihnen helped his team pull away for the victory with 11 second-half points.

Liberty’s next game is Friday against Louisiana, and Charleston visits The Citadel on Wednesday.

