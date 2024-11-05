Koehler puts up 22 as Weber State takes down Northwest Indian 118-35

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dyson Koehler scored 22 points as Weber State beat Northwest Indian 118-35 on Monday. Koehler also…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dyson Koehler scored 22 points as Weber State beat Northwest Indian 118-35 on Monday.

Koehler also added eight rebounds for the Wildcats (1-0). Viljami Vartiainen scored 17 points, going 6 of 9 (5 for 7 from 3-point range). Blaise Threatt finished 7 of 8 from the floor to finish with 14 points.

Mycole Rodriguez led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with seven points. Northwest Indian also got six points from JD McGee. Anthony Snow finished with six points.

