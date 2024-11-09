Kiudulas has 17 in VMI’s 76-71 victory over Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Augustinas Kiudulas’ 17 points helped VMI defeat Bellarmine 76-71 on Saturday night. Kiudulas added nine rebounds…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Augustinas Kiudulas’ 17 points helped VMI defeat Bellarmine 76-71 on Saturday night.

Kiudulas added nine rebounds for the Keydets (2-0). TJ Johnson scored 14 points, going 5 of 8 (4 for 6 from 3-point range). Linus Holmstrom shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jack Karasinski led the Knights (0-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Dylan Branson added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists for Bellarmine. Dezmond McKinney had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

