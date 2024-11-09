Johnson last-second basket sends Fordham over Seton Hall 57-56

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Jackie Johnson III scored the game-winning basket on a floater as the buzzer sounded and…

SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Jackie Johnson III scored the game-winning basket on a floater as the buzzer sounded and finished with 18 points to lead Fordham past Seton Hall 57-56 on Saturday.

The win was Fordham’s first road win over a Big East opponent since December 2000.

Johnson shot 7 for 17, including 3 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Rams (1-1). Will Richardson scored 11 points while going 3 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line. Japhet Medor shot 2 of 8 from the field and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with seven points.

The Pirates (1-1) were led by Yacine Toumi, who posted 12 points. Seton Hall also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Prince Aligbe. Dylan Addae-Wusu also had eight points, five assists and four steals.

Fordham went into halftime trailing 32-28.

