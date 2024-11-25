Jason Roche scores 22 to lead Richmond to 67-57 victory over Florida Tech

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jason Roche scored 22 points as Richmond beat Florida Tech 67-57 on Monday night. Roche shot…

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Jason Roche scored 22 points as Richmond beat Florida Tech 67-57 on Monday night.

Roche shot 7 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Spiders (3-3). Delonnie Hunt scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds. Jonathan Beagle shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds and six assists.

The Panthers were led by Donovan Brown, who recorded 27 points and four assists. Donovan Murphy and Elhadji Thiam both finished with six points and nine rebounds.

Richmond took a 27-13 lead in the first half with an 18-2 run. Led by 12 first-half points from Roche, Richmond carried a 34-19 lead into the break. Richmond took the lead for good with 8:06 remaining in the second half on a layup from Beagle to make it a 48-46 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.