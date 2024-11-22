Jason Drake scores 15 to help Drexel fend off Fordham 73-71

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Drake had 15 points to help Drexel hold off Fordham 73-71 on Friday night in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jason Drake had 15 points to help Drexel hold off Fordham 73-71 on Friday night in a campus game of the Sunshine Slam.

Drake added seven assists for the Dragons (4-2). Shane Blakeney scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Kobe Magee scored 13 and his 3-pointer gave Drexel a 73-66 lead with 1:22 left to play.

Jackie Johnson III led the Rams (3-3) with 18 points. Fordham also got 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals from Japhet Medor. Abdou Tsimbila had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Yame Butler scored 12 points in the first half and Drexel went into the break trailing 38-36. Drexel used an 8-0 second-half run to erase a seven-point deficit and take the lead at 44-43 with 15:40 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Magee scored 11 second-half points.

