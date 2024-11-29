Hunter scores 16, Wiggins 15 as Clemson beats FAMU 86-58

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 16 points and Chauncey Wiggins added 15 to help Clemson beat Florida A&M…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Chase Hunter scored 16 points and Chauncey Wiggins added 15 to help Clemson beat Florida A&M 86-58 Friday night.

Jaeden Zackery finished with 13 points and Viktor Lahkin 12 for Clemson (7-1). Ian Schieffelin scored a season-low five points on 2-of-7 shooting but grabbed 15 rebounds.

Shaqir O’Neal was fouled as he hit a 3-pointer, made the free throw and, after a Clemson turnover, scored in the lane before Milton Matthews hit from behind the arc to cap an 11-3 spurt that gave FAMU a five-point lead with 6 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Zackery scored seven points and Hunter added six as the Tigers scored 15 of the final 19 points to take a 38-32 lead into halftime.

Saiyd Burnside threw down a dunk that trimmed the Rattlers’ deficit to seven points with 17:44 left, but Clemson responded with an 18-2 run and they got no closer.

Matthews led Florida A&M (1-5) with 14 points and Roderick Coffee III added 13 points, six assists and five rebounds. Jordan Chatman scored 11 points and O’Neal finished with 10.

The Rattlers only win this season came against Trinity Baptist, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association.

Clemson made 30 of 60 from the field and shot 85% from the free-throw line, where the Tigers outscored FAMU 17-1.

