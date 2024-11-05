Holifield’s 20 lead Lamar past Paul Quinn 113-42

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Andrew Holifield’s 20 points helped Lamar defeat Paul Quinn 113-42 on Monday. Holifield had five rebounds…

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Andrew Holifield’s 20 points helped Lamar defeat Paul Quinn 113-42 on Monday.

Holifield had five rebounds for the Cardinals (1-0). Alexis Marmolejos scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. Ja’Sean Jackson shot 7 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds, nine assists, and four steals.

Derrick Miller led the Tigers in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Naje Williams added eight points for Paul Quinn. Jeb Tobin also had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.