High Point Panthers and the No. 12 West Virginia Mountaineers meet in Estero, Florida

West Virginia Mountaineers (6-0) vs. High Point Panthers (2-3)

Estero, Florida; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces No. 12 West Virginia at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Panthers have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. High Point gives up 61.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers have a 6-0 record in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 89.3 points and has outscored opponents by 43.8 points per game.

High Point averages 59.2 points, 13.7 more per game than the 45.5 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 28.3 more points per game (89.3) than High Point gives up to opponents (61.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Scott is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 7.6 points.

Sydney Shaw is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 steals.

