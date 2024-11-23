Hidalgo leads No. 6 Notre Dame over third-ranked USC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and No. 6 Notre Dame defeated JuJu Watkins and third-ranked Southern…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points and No. 6 Notre Dame defeated JuJu Watkins and third-ranked Southern California 74-61 on Saturday in a marquee matchup on the West Coast.

Watkins and the Trojans (4-1) fell behind early and were down 21 points in the fourth quarter. She had 24 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Hidalgo came out shooting well, hitting 5 of 8 from the floor in the first quarter and had 16 points at the break. She added six rebounds and eight assists. Hidalgo’s backcourt mate, Olivia Miles, added 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Fighting Irish (5-0).

Even though Hidalgo outshone her, Watkins’ imprint was all over the game. A documentary about her life aired on NBC leading into the nationally televised game.

No. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 63, BALL ST. 52

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Lanie Grant scored a career-high 15 points, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double and No. 16 North Carolina beat Ball State in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

North Carolina (4-1) scored the last nine points of the first quarter for a 19-10 advantage and led the rest of the way. Madelyn Bischoff’s 3-pointer pulled Ball State to 39-34 with 7:31 left in the third, but the Cardinals didn’t get closer.

Grant, a 5-foot-8 freshman from Midlothian, Virginia, who skipped her final year of high school, was 3 of 6 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Ustby and Trayanna Crisp added 12 points apiece for the Tar Heels. Ustby grabbed 11 rebounds and her board with 6:58 left was the 1,000th of her career.

Bischoff made five 3s and scored 19 points to lead Ball State (4-1). Marie Kiefer didn’t attempt a field goal in the second half but was 5 of 6 from the floor in the first half and finished with 13 points.

No. 18 BAYLOR 101, SOUTHERN MISS. 55

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs scored 19 points, Yaya Felder had 14 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and No. 18 Baylor coasted to a win over Southern Mississippi to open the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Jada Walker added 17 points and eight assists for the Bears (4-1), who play the Indiana-Columbia winner in the semifinals on Sunday. Bella Fontleroy scored 15 points and Sarah Andrews also had 14 for Baylor.

Je’Mya Evans and Melyia Grayson both had 12 points for the Lady Eagles (2-3).

Baylor made 15 of 34 3-pointers and shot 57% overall and finished with a 42-22 rebounding advantage.

