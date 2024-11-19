Greene’s game-winner boosts Wagner over Boston University 60-58

BOSTON (AP) — R.J. Greene scored the game-winning layup off an inbounds play at the buzzer to lead Wagner past…

BOSTON (AP) — R.J. Greene scored the game-winning layup off an inbounds play at the buzzer to lead Wagner past Boston University 60-58 on Tuesday night.

Greene scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Seahawks (2-3). Zaire Williams scored 18 points and added five steals. Javier Esquerra Trelles had 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Kyrone Alexander led the Terriers (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Boston University also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Nic Nobili. Ben Palacios also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.