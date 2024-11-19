Live Radio
Greene’s game-winner boosts Wagner over Boston University 60-58

The Associated Press

November 19, 2024, 10:12 PM

BOSTON (AP) — R.J. Greene scored the game-winning layup off an inbounds play at the buzzer to lead Wagner past Boston University 60-58 on Tuesday night.

Greene scored 19 points and added eight rebounds for the Seahawks (2-3). Zaire Williams scored 18 points and added five steals. Javier Esquerra Trelles had 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Kyrone Alexander led the Terriers (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and six rebounds. Boston University also got 11 points and seven rebounds from Nic Nobili. Ben Palacios also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

