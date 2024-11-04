Grad transfer Lynn Kidd debuts with 24 points, 9 boards as Miami routs Fairleigh Dickinson, 113-72

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Lynn Kidd made his debut with Miami with 24 points and nine rebounds and Nijel…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Lynn Kidd made his debut with Miami with 24 points and nine rebounds and Nijel Pack kicked off his senior season by adding 21 points and dishing five assists as the Hurricanes routed Fairleigh Dickinson, 113-72 in the season opener for both teams Monday night.

Kidd, a transfer from Virginia Tech, is one of four graduate-level transfers to make their debut on the senior-dominated roster, joining Stetson transfer Jalen Blackmon, who scored 15 points, East Caroline transfer Brandon Johnson, who added seven points, and Yale transfer Yussif Basa-Ama. Freshman Divine Ugochukwu debuted with 15 points and Jalil Bethea, a five-star recruit and a McDonald’s All-American added nine points.

Kidd’s debut featured an impressive offensive attack, hitting 10 of 11 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line. Pack, looking to put an injury-plagued 2023-24 season behind him, shot 9 of 11 from the field, including 2 of 3 from behind the 3-point arc. Miami shot 66.7% from the field as a team (46 of 69) and 41.2% from distance (7 of 17).

Terrence Brown scored 18 points, Dylan Jones 15 and Jo’el Emanuel 13 to lead Fairleigh Dickinson, which shot 25 of 53 from the floor (47.2%) and 7 of 23 (30.4%) from distance.

