Garcia, Minnesota Golden Gophers to host Pritchard, Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan Chippewas (3-2) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -13.5; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Minnesota for a Division 1 Division matchup Monday.

The Golden Gophers have gone 4-1 in home games. Minnesota averages 9.4 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Chippewas are 2-1 in road games. Central Michigan ranks seventh in the MAC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Anthony Pritchard averaging 7.2.

Minnesota makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Central Michigan averages 17.2 more points per game (72.8) than Minnesota gives up to opponents (55.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is scoring 23.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Golden Gophers.

Pritchard is averaging 13.8 points, five assists and 3.4 steals for the Chippewas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

