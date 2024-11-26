Fox scores 29 as Citadel takes down Saint Andrews (NC) 100-85

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brody Fox had 29 points in Citadel’s 100-85 victory against Saint Andrews (NC) on Tuesday night.…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brody Fox had 29 points in Citadel’s 100-85 victory against Saint Andrews (NC) on Tuesday night.

Fox shot 10 of 14 from the field and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (4-3). Cameron Glover scored 17 points while going 7 of 10 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Paxton Davidson shot 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

The Knights were led in scoring by Jaylin McDuffie, who finished with 25 points and six rebounds. Escamilla Mateu added 25 points for Saint Andrews (NC). Christopher Coleman also had 14 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

