Forrest scores 26 and N.C. A&T defeats Citadel 82-73

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ryan Forrest scored 26 points as N.C. A&T beat The Citadel 82-73 on Sunday.

Forrest shot 9 of 20 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line for the Aggies (2-2). Jahnathan Lamothe scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Camian Shell shot 3 of 3 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (3-2) were led by Brody Fox, who recorded 25 points and seven rebounds. Citadel also got 17 points from Cameron Glover. Keynan Davis also had seven points.

Forrest scored 12 points in the first half and N.C. A&T went into halftime trailing 39-36. N.C. A&T used a 9-0 second-half run to break a 64-64 tie and take the lead at 73-64 with 6:52 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Forrest scored 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

