Felton scores 22, Walker adds double-double, and East Carolina tops North Carolina Wesleyan 97-70

The Associated Press

November 4, 2024, 11:36 PM

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — RJ Felton had 22 points in East Carolina’s 97-70 win over North Carolina Wesleyan in a season opener on Monday night.

Felton shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Pirates. C.J. Walker scored 21 points while shooting 8 of 13 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line and added 12 rebounds. Joran Riley shot 6 for 12, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Marquis Eskew led the Battling Bishops in scoring, finishing with 16 points and four assists. James Jones added 15 points and two steals for North Carolina Wesleyan. Kaleb Brooks also had nine points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

