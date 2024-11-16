Elvis scores 24, Moore has 21 and Oklahoma defeats Stetson 85-64

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kobe Elvis scored 24 points, Jalon Moore added 21, and slow-starting Oklahoma defeated Stetson 85-64 on…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Kobe Elvis scored 24 points, Jalon Moore added 21, and slow-starting Oklahoma defeated Stetson 85-64 on Saturday.

Jordan Wood and Abramo Canka hit 3-pointers in an 8-0 run that got Stetson within 51-43 with 14 minutes left to play. A few minutes later, Oklahoma took control as Moore scored 11 points in a 16-0 run that gave Oklahoma a 70-46 lead 7 1/2 minutes to go.

Jeremiah Fears scored 11 points for Oklahoma and Sam Godwin grabbed 10 rebounds.

Canka led the Hatters with 22 points. He hit 4-of-5 3-pointers. Wood added 11 points but was 1-for-7 from deep.

Oklahoma trailed or was tied for the first 9 1/2 minutes before finally going ahead 20-19 on a layup by Godwin. The Sooners outscored the Hatters 24-9 over the rest of the first half. Elvis led the way in the first half with 19 points on 8-of-9 shooting and 3 of 4 3-pointers.

Stetson had 23 turnovers to Oklahoma’s 11.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.