Eastern Kentucky wins 98-69 over Alice Lloyd

BEREA, Ky. (AP) — George Kimble III had 23 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 98-69 win against Alice Lloyd on Monday night to begin the season.

Kimble had seven assists for the Colonels. Jordan Crawford and Turner Buttry each had 12 points.

Ben Soumahoro led the way for the Eagles with 16 points and three steals. Jared Strickland added 15 points and Landon Napier put up 12 points.

