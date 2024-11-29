East Carolina defeats North Carolina A&T 93-69 behind Walker’s 23 points

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 23 points as East Carolina beat North Carolina A&T 93-69 on Friday night.…

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Walker scored 23 points as East Carolina beat North Carolina A&T 93-69 on Friday night.

Walker shot 9 of 13 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line for the Pirates (7-1). Cam Hayes added 20 points to go with five rebounds and six assists. RJ Felton finished with 15 points.

Ryan Forrest scored 25 points for the Aggies (3-4). Landon Glasper added 16 points, six rebounds and five assists for N.C. A&T. Nikolaos Chitikoudis had eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks.

Hayes led the Pirates with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 44-33 at the break. Walker scored 17 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

