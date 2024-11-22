Delaware State faces Mount St. Mary’s on 3-game road slide

Delaware State Hornets (2-3) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-2) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State…

Delaware State Hornets (2-3) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-2)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Mount St. Mary’s looking to end its three-game road slide.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s is the MAAC leader with 38.2 rebounds per game led by Terrell Ard Jr. averaging 8.0.

The Hornets have gone 0-3 away from home. Delaware State ranks fifth in the MEAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 72.0 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 69.8 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 66.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 74.8 Mount St. Mary’s allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Hobbs is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mountaineers.

Martez Robinson is shooting 42.4% and averaging 17.8 points for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

