CSU Fullerton visits Pacific after Fisher’s 28-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (2-5) at Pacific Tigers (4-4)

Stockton, California; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific takes on CSU Fullerton after Elijah Fisher scored 28 points in Pacific’s 83-71 win over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Tigers have gone 2-1 in home games. Pacific is third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 36.5 rebounds. Elias Ralph leads the Tigers with 8.3 boards.

The Titans have gone 1-5 away from home. CSU Fullerton averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Pacific’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game CSU Fullerton gives up. CSU Fullerton averages 59.6 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 70.3 Pacific allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ralph is shooting 55.8% and averaging 17.9 points for the Tigers.

Davis Bynum is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 8.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

