Corey scores 19 as South Alabama defeats Incarnate Word 84-63 at Jaguar Classic

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Myles Corey scored 19 points as South Alabama beat Incarnate Word 84-63 on Monday night at the Jaguar Classic.

Corey added three steals for the Jaguars (4-2). JJ Wheat scored 12 points and added five assists and three steals. John Broom shot 4 of 5 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Cardinals (3-3) were led by Jalin Anderson, who posted 25 points, seven assists and two steals. Jordan Pyke added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Incarnate Word. Davion Bailey also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

