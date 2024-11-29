Corey has 25 as South Alabama downs Alcorn State 74-65 in OT

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Myles Corey scored 25 points as South Alabama beat Alcorn State 74-65 in overtime on Friday.…

Elijah Ormiston made a layup for South Alabama with 33 seconds left, and Jalyke Gaines-Wyatt missed a 3-point attempt for Alcorn State with 8 seconds to go to force overtime tied 61-all.

The Jaguars outscored the Braves 13-4 in the extra period.

Corey had three steals for the Jaguars (5-3). Barry Dunning Jr. added 14 points and three blocks. JJ Wheat finished with 10 points.

Keionte Cornelius finished with 24 points for the Braves (0-8). Gaines-Wyatt added 15 points. Omari Hamilton had 10 points and eight rebounds for Alcorn State.

