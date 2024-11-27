Collin Murray-Boyles scores 16 points and South Carolina turns back Virginia Tech 70-60

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead South Carolina past Virginia Tech…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Collin Murray-Boyles had 16 points and eight rebounds to lead South Carolina past Virginia Tech 70-60 on Wednesday night in the third-place game of the Beach Division at the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Zachary Davis and Morris Ugusuk added 12 points each for the Gamecocks (4-3).

Jaydon Young scored 12 points and Jaden Schutt 11 for the Hokies (3-4). Tobi Lawal and Brandon Rechsteiner each added 10 points.

Six of Virginia Tech’s first 11 baskets in the second half were 3-pointers as the Hokies cut into an eight-point halftime deficit. South Carolina led 57-53 with 5 1/2 minutes to go before holding Virginia Tech scoreless for the next 4 1/2 minutes.

South Carolina led 62-53 with a minute to go and a three-point play by Murray-Boyles wrapped it up with 49 seconds remaining. The Gamecocks led 65-55 at that point and made 5 of 6 free throws to finish the game.

South Carolina led 10-9 about six minutes into the game before the Gamecocks scored 10 of the next 11 points for a 20-10 lead. A few minutes later Ben Burnham hit a 3-pointer to get the Hokies within five but the Gamecocks hit three of their last four shots to lead 33-25 at halftime.

