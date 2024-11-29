Live Radio
Colgate Raiders and the Appalachian State Mountaineers square off in Wilmington, North Carolina

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 3:43 AM

Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) vs. Colgate Raiders (2-4)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -1.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate faces Appalachian State in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Raiders are 2-4 in non-conference play. Colgate is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Appalachian State is eighth in the Sun Belt with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by CJ Huntley averaging 2.3.

Colgate averages 68.5 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 68.3 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Colgate gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Jones is shooting 43.1% and averaging 10.2 points for the Raiders.

Myles Tate is shooting 45.2% and averaging 14.2 points for the Mountaineers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

