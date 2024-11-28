Charleston Southern hosts North Dakota State in cross-conference game

North Dakota State Bison (3-2) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6) North Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Dakota State Bison (3-2) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-6)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avery Koenen and North Dakota State take on Catherine Alben and Charleston Southern in non-conference action.

The Buccaneers have gone 0-2 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks ninth in the Big South with 20.0 points per game in the paint led by Alben averaging 7.0.

The Bison play their first true road game after going 3-2 with a 1-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. North Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 40.8% shooting.

Charleston Southern is shooting 31.2% from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points lower than the 40.8% North Dakota State allows to opponents. North Dakota State’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Charleston Southern has given up to its opponents (44.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alben is shooting 32.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 14.4 points and 1.7 steals.

Abby Krzewinski is shooting 57.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 10.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

