Chaikin scores 21 off the bench, Lafayette knocks off NCAA Div. III-Rosemont 91-45

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Alex Chaikin led Lafayette over NCAA DivisionIII-member Rosemont on Sunday with 21 points off of the bench in a 91-45 victory.

Chaikin went 7 of 11 from the field (5 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Leopards (2-4). T.J. Berger went 4 of 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 10 points. Andrew Phillips finished 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Bruce Black led the Ravens in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Denelle Holly added eight points for Rosemont. Kelton Warren also recorded seven points.

Lafayette took the lead with 20:00 left in the first half and did not give it up. Mike Bednostin led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 38-22 at the break. Lafayette outscored Rosemont by 30 points in the second half, and Chaikin scored a team-high 15 points in the second half to help their team secure the victory.

NEXT UP

Lafayette hosts LIU in its next matchup on Friday.

