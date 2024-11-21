Bucknell takes down NJIT 81-64

LEWISBURG, Pa (AP) — Ian Motta’s 15 points helped Bucknell defeat NJIT 81-64 on Thursday night. Motta added five rebounds…

LEWISBURG, Pa (AP) — Ian Motta’s 15 points helped Bucknell defeat NJIT 81-64 on Thursday night.

Motta added five rebounds for the Bison (4-2). Achile Spadone added 14 points while going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the line while having eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Noah Williamson shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 9 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Highlanders (0-6) were led by Tariq Francis, who posted 19 points and six rebounds. NJIT also got 11 points and two steals from Sebastian Robinson. Triston Wennersten also had eight points and two blocks. The loss was the Highlanders’ sixth in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

