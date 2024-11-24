Boston University Terriers take on the Howard Bison

Howard Bison (3-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (2-4) Baltimore; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is…

Howard Bison (3-2) vs. Boston University Terriers (2-4)

Baltimore; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Howard and Boston University square off in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Terriers have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Boston University is ninth in the Patriot League with 26.0 points per game in the paint led by Malcolm Chimezie averaging 5.7.

The Bison are 3-2 in non-conference play. Howard ranks sixth in the MEAC with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Bryce Harris averaging 2.6.

Boston University scores 63.8 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 78.2 Howard allows. Howard scores 6.9 more points per game (74.6) than Boston University allows to opponents (67.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrone Alexander is shooting 37.5% and averaging 11.3 points for the Terriers.

Marcus Dockery is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 1.4 rebounds for the Bison.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.