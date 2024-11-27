Ball State squares off against Richmond

Richmond Spiders (3-4) vs. Ball State Cardinals (3-4) Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -3.5; over/under…

Richmond Spiders (3-4) vs. Ball State Cardinals (3-4)

Estero, Florida; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -3.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Richmond at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The Cardinals have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Ball State averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spiders are 3-4 in non-conference play. Richmond has a 2-3 record against opponents above .500.

Ball State makes 43.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Richmond has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Richmond averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Ball State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermahri Hill is scoring 17.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cardinals.

Delonnie Hunt is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Spiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

