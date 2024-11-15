Ante Brzovic scores 39, including game-winning 3 in double OT as Charleston edges FAU 119-116

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 39 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired in double overtime…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic scored 39 points and hit the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired in double overtime as Charleston beat Florida Atlantic 119-116 on Friday night.

Brzovic added 13 rebounds for the Cougars (3-0). Derrin Boyd added 18 points while going 6 of 15 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had seven rebounds and six assists. Deywilk Tavarez had 17 points and shot 6 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Kaleb Glenn led the way for the Owls (2-2) with 27 points and two blocks. Florida Atlantic also got 17 points from Ken Evans. Niccolo Moretti had 17 points and eight assists.

Moretti made two free throws with 16 seconds left to force OT tied at 97. Evans buried a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to force a second OT tied at 105.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

