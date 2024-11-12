Allenspach scores 16 as Samford beats Rhodes 108-52

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Riley Allenspach scored 16 points as Samford beat Rhodes 108-52 on Tuesday night. Allenspach also added…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Riley Allenspach scored 16 points as Samford beat Rhodes 108-52 on Tuesday night.

Allenspach also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-1). Trey Fort scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Jaden Brownell went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 15 points, while adding three blocks.

The Lynx were led in scoring by Murray Norman, who finished with 13 points. Trevor Lombard added eight points for Rhodes. Sam Maddox also had seven points and five assists.

