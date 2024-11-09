Albany (NY) wins 89-69 over SUNY-Oneonta

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — DeMarr Langford Jr.’s 18 points helped Albany (NY) defeat SUNY-Oneonta 89-69 on Saturday night. Langford shot…

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — DeMarr Langford Jr.’s 18 points helped Albany (NY) defeat SUNY-Oneonta 89-69 on Saturday night.

Langford shot 8 of 12 from the field and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Great Danes (1-1). Byron Joshua scored 16 points and added three steals. Kacper Klaczek went 6 of 9 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Red Dragons were led in scoring by Zyeir Lawrence, who finished with 14 points and two blocks. Elijah Castillo added 10 points for SUNY-Oneonta. Xavier Hill also recorded 10 points.

