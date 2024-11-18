Abdoulaye Thiam puts up 22 points as High Point defeats American 80-73

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam had 22 points in High Point’s 80-73 victory over American on Monday night.…

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Abdoulaye Thiam had 22 points in High Point’s 80-73 victory over American on Monday night.

Thiam shot 9 of 10 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Panthers (5-0). D’Maurian Williams shot 7 for 14 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 21 points. Kimani Hamilton shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 11 from the line to finish with 18 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Eagles (1-4) were led by Elijah Stephens, who recorded 19 points and four assists. Matt Rogers added 17 points and six rebounds for American. Geoff Sprouse also had 16 points.

High Point took the lead with 7:06 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Williams led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them ahead 39-29 at the break. High Point was outscored by American in the second half by a three-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Hamilton led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

NEXT UP

High Point’s next game is Sunday against Missouri State, and American takes on UMKC on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

