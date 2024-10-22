Louisville begins rebuild under Pat Kelsey with overhauled roster, expectations of postseason return

Louisville (8-24, 3-17 ACC) Louisville compiled two historically bad seasons under former Cardinals player Kenny Payne, who was fired in…

Louisville (8-24, 3-17 ACC)

Louisville compiled two historically bad seasons under former Cardinals player Kenny Payne, who was fired in March after going 12-52. The Cardinals start over with former Charleston coach Pat Kelsey, who guided the Cougars to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances and a 75-27 record over three seasons. Kelsey begins with expectations of getting Louisville back to the postseason for the first time since 2019. He seeks a faster pace centered on defense and perimeter shooting, and as expected assembled his first roster through the transfer portal, which yielded several key contributors from power conference schools with NCAA Tournament experience.

Players to watch

J’Vonne Hadley (senior, G, 6-6, 11.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.4 steals). Hadley was a big reason Colorado beat Boise State and Florida to reach the Sweet 16 last spring. He shot 54% from the field, 84% from the line and hit 20 of 48 3-pointers (42%).

Terrance Edwards (senior, G/F, 6-6, 17.2 ppg, 3.4 apg). Was named Sun Belt Conference player of the year while at James Madison, helping the Dukes go 32-4 and reach the NCAA Tournament. Is expected to be a key scorer and facilitator after compiling 618 points, 158 rebounds and 123 assists.

Chucky Hepburn (senior, G, 6-2, 9.2 ppg, 3.9 apg). Helped Wisconsin reach the Big Ten title game against Illinois, averaging 17.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals during the Badgers’ run. Earned Big Ten All-Defensive and tournament team selections.

Departures and arrivals

Reserve guard Aidan McCool is the only returnee from a squad that lost guards Skyy Clark and Mike James and forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield. Kelsey has replaced them with experience and especially the height that Louisville lacked with a 6-11 trio of former Charleston forward James Scott and ex-BYU duo Aly Khalifa and Noah Waterman. Guard Koren Johnson (11.1 ppg.) was the Pac-12 Conference’s top sixth man last season as a Washington sophomore.

Top games

Louisville opens on Nov. 4 against Morehead State, which won the Ohio Valley Conference, followed by No. 12 Tennessee five days later. The non-conference schedule features Indiana (Nov. 27) . The Cardinals’ ACC opener is at home against Duke on Dec. 8. They visit archrival and No. 22 Kentucky on Dec. 14.

Facts and figures

Louisville won consecutive games just once last season and closed with eight straight losses. … The Cardinals tied for 223rd of 351 Division I teams in scoring (72.0 ppg) and ranked 326th in scoring defense (79.1 ppg). … Kelsey is 261-122 lifetime with one losing season (14-17) in his 2012-13 coaching debut at Winthrop. He averaged nearly 21 wins over nine years there before going to Charleston.

