Clemson looks to build on last year’s run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

Clemson hopes to use last year’s run to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight as a springboard to better things. The program lost leading scorers in PJ Hall and Joe Girard III, but got back sixth-year graduate in Chase Hunter. There’s stability at the top, too, as longtime coach Brad Brownell received a five-year contract extension that ties him to the Tigers through the 2028-29 season.

Players to watch

Ian Schieffelin (senior, F, 6-8, 10.1 ppg, 9.1 rpg). Schieffelin was named the ACC’s most improved player after setting career highs in points and rebounds.

Chase Hunter (graduate, PG, 6-4, 12.9 ppg). Hunter came alive in the Tigers’ four NCAA Tournament games, leading the team with 17.8 points a game and shooting 50% from the field in victories over New Mexico, Baylor and Arizona, and the loss to Alabama.

Chauncey Wiggins (junior, F, 6-10, 5.4 ppg). Wiggins started 18 games, but was mostly on the bench as Hall and Schieffelin handled things down low. Expect Wiggins to pair with Schieffelin this season to form a strong duo in the middle.

Departures and arrivals

Seniors Hall and Girard combined for more than 31 points a game last season. The biggest surprise was the transfer of R.J. Godfrey, who was a rising sophomore who most likely would’ve started this season but is now at Georgia. Clemson added length in the portal with 7-1 Christian Reeves from Duke and 6-9 Viktor Lakhin of Cincinnati.

Top games

Clemson opens Nov. 4 against Charleston Southern. It hosts Kentucky on Dec. 3 before starting league play at Miami on Dec. 7. The Tigers host Duke and North Carolina in consecutive games on Feb. 8 and Feb. 10.

Facts and figures

Brownell is entering his 15th year with the Tigers. He’s first all-time at Clemson with 265 coaching victories. … Chase Hunter’s return means he will once more pair with his brother, guard Dillon Hunter, on Clemson’s roster. … Jaeden Zackery started 100 games at Boston College the past three seasons. … Transfer Myles Foster averaged 12.7 points at Illinois State last season. … Freshman Ace Buckner is the son of Clemson basketball great Greg Buckner who is known for the dunk that beat North Carolina in the 1996 ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

