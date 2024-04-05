UConn Huskies take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in Final 4

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-11, 13-6 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (35-3, 21-2 Big East) Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Alabama Crimson Tide (25-11, 13-6 SEC) vs. UConn Huskies (35-3, 21-2 Big East)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -11.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn and No. 19 Alabama play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Huskies are 21-2 against Big East opponents and 14-1 in non-conference play. UConn has a 27-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Crimson Tide are 13-6 in SEC play. Alabama has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

UConn scores 81.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 81.1 Alabama gives up. Alabama scores 27.3 more points per game (90.6) than UConn allows to opponents (63.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Clingan is averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks for the Huskies. Tristen Newton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mark Sears is averaging 21.5 points, four assists and 1.7 steals for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 10-0, averaging 81.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.