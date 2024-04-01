Seton Hall and Georgia square off in NIT

Georgia Bulldogs (20-16, 7-13 SEC) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (23-12, 13-8 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (20-16, 7-13 SEC) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (23-12, 13-8 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall and Georgia square off in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates’ record in Big East games is 13-8, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference games. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC play is 7-13. Georgia has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Seton Hall scores 73.3 points per game, 1.1 fewer points than the 74.4 Georgia gives up. Georgia averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Hill is averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

