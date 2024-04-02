Seton Hall and Georgia meet in NIT

Georgia Bulldogs (20-16, 7-13 SEC) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (23-12, 13-8 Big East) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (20-16, 7-13 SEC) vs. Seton Hall Pirates (23-12, 13-8 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall squares off against Georgia in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Pirates are 13-8 against Big East opponents and 10-4 in non-conference play. Seton Hall ranks fourth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.8 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 7-13 against SEC teams. Georgia is ninth in the SEC scoring 74.9 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Seton Hall is shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.5% Georgia allows to opponents. Georgia averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Seton Hall allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Bediako is averaging 8.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Pirates. Al-Amir Dawes is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justin Hill is averaging 9.6 points and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

