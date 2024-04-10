Purdue’s Zach Edey joins Ralph Sampson as two-time winners of the John R. Wooden Award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue became the second two-time John R. Wooden Award winner as the nation’s…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zach Edey of Purdue became the second two-time John R. Wooden Award winner as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player on Wednesday.

The 7-foot-4 center joins Virginia’s Ralph Sampson, who won in 1982 and ’83.

Edey led the nation in scoring and set school records for career points and rebounds. The Canadian led the Boilermakers to the national championship game, where they lost to UConn.

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark won the women’s Wooden Award on Tuesday.

Edey and Clark, along with Legends of Coaching honoree John Calipari, will be presented their trophies on Friday at the Los Angeles Athletic Club.

Voting took place from March 18-25 by a national panel of voters who cover the sport and former winners.

