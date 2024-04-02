Indiana State and Utah square off in NIT

Utah Utes (22-14, 10-12 Pac-12) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (31-6, 19-4 MVC) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Indiana…

Utah Utes (22-14, 10-12 Pac-12) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (31-6, 19-4 MVC)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and Utah play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Sycamores are 19-4 against MVC opponents and 12-2 in non-conference play. Indiana State leads the MVC with 34.9 points in the paint led by Robbie Avila averaging 8.6.

The Utes are 10-12 in Pac-12 play. Utah averages 78.5 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Indiana State averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 46.7% rate from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avila is averaging 17.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Sycamores. Ryan Conwell is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabe Madsen averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Branden Carlson is shooting 59.0% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Utes: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

