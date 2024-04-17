Columbia’s Abbey Hsu chosen as Met Writers Association Player of the Year

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia’s Abbey Hsu was chosen as the top Division I women’s basketball player in the tri-state…

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia’s Abbey Hsu was chosen as the top Division I women’s basketball player in the tri-state area by the Met Writers Association.

Carly Thibault-DuDonis of Fairfield University was selected the Maggie Dixon Met Coach of the Year and Meghan Andersen of Fairfield was named the Rookie of the Year by the organization.

Hsu helped the Lions win a share of the Ivy League regular season title for the second straight year and earn the school’s first-ever NCAA Tournament berth with an at-large bid. She also became the first Columbia player ever to be drafted to the WNBA when she was selected in the third round by the Connecticut Sun on Monday night.

Hsu, who was the Ivy League player of the year and honorable mention AP All-America, averaged 20.4 points and 7.3 rebounds this season.

She finished her career as the No. 3 all-time scorer in Ivy League history with 2,126 points and No. 1 in career 3-pointers made (375).

Thibault-DuDonis guided the Stags to a 31-2 record — the second most victories by a team in MAAC history. That included going 20-0 in the conference and earning the school’s sixth NCAA Tournament appearance. Fairfield earned its first-ever AP ranking.

Andersen was a big part of the Stags success, starting 32 of 33 games and averaging 15.1 points. She shot 51% from the field and nearly 36% from behind the 3-point line.

Andersen is the first Fairfield player, men’s or women’s, to be chosen as Met rookie of the year.

In addition to Hsu, the rest of the All-Met First Team: Janelle Brown, Fairfield; Kaitlyn Chen, Princeton; Unique Drake, St. John’s; Gigi Gonzalez, Stony Brook; and Ny’Ceara Pryor, Sacred Heart.

The Met realm encompasses 21 Division I programs, and 69 colleges and universities across all divisions. All the winners will be honored at a dinner Thursday night.

